MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Are you ready to watch some classical films under the warm Colorado air in one of the world’s most beautiful outdoor amphitheaters? Film on the Rocks is back for its 24th season.

The summer film series will kick off on June 12 at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre and feature five blockbuster movies. Each film is preceded by live entertainment before you and your 9,000 closest friends set your eyes on the big screen.

Film lineup

The following five movies are part of the 2023 Film on the Rocks summer series:

Monday, June 12: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Pre-show performance: Pathfinder and The Mañanas

Monday, June 19: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Pre-show performance: Aquile

Monday, July 10: Top Gun: Maverick Pre-show performance: Rocket Surgeons

Monday, July 24: Mamma Mia! Pre-show performance: Claire Heywood

Monday, Aug. 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Pre-show performance: TBD



Cost

General Admission tickets will cost $20 and VIP will cost $35.

There are options for large groups. If you have 20-49 friends that want to attend a movie, it will be $19 per person. For 50-100 guests it will be $18 a person, and for 100 or more guests it will be $17 a person. For more information on group pricing, you can email russel@denverfilm.org.

Doors for each film will open at 6:30 p.m., the pre-show entertainment starts at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. Make sure to get to the venue early for a good seat as most of the theater will be general admission seating.

How to get tickets

Tickets for each film will go on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. on AXS.

Be sure to get your ticket before seats sell out.