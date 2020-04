MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, a popular concert venue and workout spot, will close Friday at 6 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

A tweet was sent Friday afternoon by Denver Parks and Recreation notifying the public of the closure.

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre will close this evening at 6:00 pm (Friday, April 10) until further notice to limit the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/zO5lkDAE34 — Denver Parks & Recreation (@denverparksrec) April 10, 2020

Although the venue has been closed for concerts since mid-March, the park has remained opened. However, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the trails and roads in the park will now be closed as well.