Red Rocks makes No. 1 on Billboard world’s most attended venue list

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s official. Red Rocks Amphitheatre is getting the attention it deserves at the top of Billboard Magazine’s most attended concert venue in the world, just in time for its 80th anniversary.

The famous Colorado venue had a busy 2021 season, hosting 177 concerts, 20 yoga and fitness programs and 36 movies. Red Rocks broke its own 168 concert record from 2019, making the 2021 season a success amid the economic hardships of the pandemic.

“A Red Rocks season like this is a tribute to dedicated artists, promoters, staff and fans,” said Venue Director Tad Bowman. “Red Rocks is a special place, and every person who steps on stage, serves a drink, greets a customer, or buys a ticket owns a piece of this success.”

Red Rocks will end its 2021 season with two weekends of holiday drive-in movies. For a list of movies, click here.