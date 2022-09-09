MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) – This coming Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, during which 2,997 people died as the result of the actions of 19 Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists. Now, Coloradans are getting the chance to take part in a memorial at Red Rocks to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.

On the morning of the attack back in 2001, as throngs of horrified New Yorkers ran away from the smoking World Trade Center complex, the city’s firefighters headed toward the Twin Towers to help get people to safety. Of those who answered the call, 343 firefighters never made it out of either of the 110-story structures.

In an effort to make sure these sacrifices are not forgotten, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation holds an annual nationwide event, open to the public and designed to stir up reflection upon the final actions of those brave firefighters who gave their lives on September 11.

How you can help the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The 2021 Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

(Photo by CHET STRANGE/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb offers Coloradans the chance to honor these fallen heroes by simulating the 110-story climb that those firefighters had to endure on one of the most challenging days in U.S. history.

The climb will take place on the familiar stairs of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre at 9:02 a.m. on Sunday, ahead of which an opening ceremony will be held.

The funds raised during this event through donations and participation fees go to support the families of those New York City firefighters who died on September 11th.

“Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of a FDNY brother, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others,” the National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs homepage says.

Those interested in signing up in person on the day of the event will be able to do so starting at 7 a.m.

So far, $81,152.97 has been raised during this year’s lead-up to the event, which is 81% of the overall goal of $100,000. The financial goal that’s been set out for each individual climber to raise is $110.

If you cannot be there on the day of the event, consider donating to this cause to help honor the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, ensuring that they are never forgotten.