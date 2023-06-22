Hail piled up on the walkway at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where Louis Tomlinson was set to perform. (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) – When a vicious hailstorm hit the Red Rocks Amphitheatre Wednesday night concert-goers were left trying to take shelter on short notice.

Thousands of people were waiting for Louis Tomlinson to take the stage when dangerous hail began to pelt the crowd.

Seven people were hospitalized with injuries and dozens more had bruises and welts. In total nearly 100 people were injured.

Delays, warnings and postponement

There had been several warnings for the crowd to take shelter during the evening, but many people were still there, thinking Tomlinson would eventually take the stage.

It was around 9 p.m. when the weather began to deteriorate.

Shortly after, the National Weather Service said the area was in the path of severe storms with potentially large hail.

“The venue works with the promoter to decide whether or not it’s going on with the show. The venue is the one that has the eyes and ears with what’s happening with the weather. Red Rocks goes to the promoter and says, ‘This is what’s happening. The weather might clear up and we might be able to move ahead with the show.’ Or, ‘This is going to be ongoing and it’s going to be the middle of the night before it happens,’” Red Rocks spokesperson Brian Kitts said.

A Red Rocks spokesperson said two separate warnings telling people to seek shelter were made via social media and the screens that flank the stage.

After more than an hour of delays, a decision to postpone the concert was announced at 10:25 p.m.

“Last night I think what happened was that the cell started developing and coming at the venue much quicker and harder than anybody expected. Once the hail started and the amount and the size of that hail made it clear that we wouldn’t be able to get people back in and that’s when the show was postponed,” Kitts said.

Red Rocks uses a forecasting company called Skyview to help determine weather conditions.

Finding shelter at Red Rocks

Because it’s an open-air venue, finding shelter can be difficult at best during an emergency.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas was told people are encouraged to go to their cars, but getting to the parking lots on steep terrain can be a challenge.

Concertgoers can also go to the visitor’s center, but it’s not clear how many did that Wednesday night.

Bathrooms are another option, but with thousands all seeking shelter at once, a safe place was hard to find.

FOX31 is told some concertgoers even unsuccessfully tried to get into concession stands, but they were laughed at and pictures of them trying to escape the weather were taken.

Red Rocks says it’s now trying to learn more about that specific incident, one moment of many that left so many people terrified.