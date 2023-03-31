MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Extreme winds and a nearby wildfire upended concertgoers’ plans for a night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday.

A wildfire sparked along the hogback south of Interstate 70 in Jefferson County, near the concert venue. Pre-evacuations were issued throughout the area, with smoke visible along the highway and several acres on fire.

Dabin was scheduled to headline, with supporting acts Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz and MYRNE on the bill.

“Morrison is under pre-evacuation fire warning so please get to safety. we tried everything we could to keep it going tonight. I’m so sorry guys,” Dabin posted on Twitter.

Dabin at Red Rocks postponed

Red Rocks first closed the park to visitors and delayed the start time for Friday night’s show before postponing it completely. The artist said they’re working to reschedule, with refunds available for attendees.

“i’m so sorry i know a lot of you spent a lot of money to be here and my guilt and sadness right now are unmeasurable. we are calling every venue in denver to see if there’s anything we can do last minute,” Dabin tweeted.

High winds whipped the Front Range on Thursday into Friday, sparking wildfires on both days as red flag warnings were in effect. Hurricane-force wind gusts reached up to 90 mph around the Denver metro area and southeast Colorado.

Fire danger and high winds were expected to continue into Friday evening before calming for a pleasant spring weekend.