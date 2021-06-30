Red Rocks Concert Calendar looks set to make up for lost time

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — As quarantine-caused wounds continue to mend and the state sheds temporary restrictions, venues are filling their concert calendars with both new and rescheduled shows.

The first full capacity show was permitted at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 22 when ‘Subtronics’ took to the stage..

The seating capacity limit for Red Rocks has increased to 6,300 fans.



We will resume 💫 full capacity 💫 starting June 21, 2021! At this time, face coverings will continue to be required inside the Visitor Center, Trading Post and restrooms. pic.twitter.com/p2fFL7U6qF — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 18, 2021

Do not carry F.O.M.O. though if you were not fortunate enough to be among the audience that night or if that performance fails to interest you, because most of the concert season at the formerly named “Garden of the Titans” has yet to occur.

-Jun 30, Dirty Heads

-July 1, Dirty Heads

-July 2, Zeds Dead

-July 3, Zeds Dead

-July 4, Blues Traveler

-July 5, Dark Star Orchestra

-July 7, Lindsey Stirling

-July 8, Aretha: A Tribute with the Colorado Symphony

-July 9, The Avett Brothers w/ G. Love & Special Sauce

-July 10, The Avett Brothers w/ Rachael & Vilray

-July 11, The Avett Brothers w/ Langhorne Slim

-July 12, Billy and the Kids featuring Bill Kreutzmann and Billy Strings

-July 13, Billy and the Kids featuring Bill Kreutzmann and Billy Strings

-July 14, Trampled by Turtles & CAAMP

-July 15, Trampled by Turtles & CAAMP w/ Erin Rae

NEW SHOWS: @SCI_Official set up for three nights at #RedRocksCO July 16, 17 & 18, 2021 🧀 AXS Fair Ticketing request period opens NOW through Thursday, May 20. General on-sale begins Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.!



More details at https://t.co/jgwbPMt2Hv pic.twitter.com/0SzPVDZWCT — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 12, 2021

-July 16, The String Cheese Incident

-July 17, The String Cheese Incident

-July 18, The String Cheese Incident

-July 21, Bonobo

-July 22, Orville Peck & Yola

Red Rocks is a GO for July 23 + 24 in Colorado 💙❤️💛 PLUS adding July 25 @ Levitt in Denver for a special #DayOutOfTime event, featuring an #AxeTheCables set followed by a unique all-improv #WaveSpell set!! Tickets go on sale today @ Noon MT here: https://t.co/4WxpzdODsZ pic.twitter.com/6NXPN8KQXm — STS9 (@STS9) May 21, 2021

-July 23, STS9 w/ MIZE

-July 24, STS9 w/ Tycho and Chrome Sparks

-July 25, Guster w/ Colorado Symphony & The Lone Below

-July 27, The Eye Strikes Back

-July 28, Seven Lions w/ MitiS, Gem & Tauri, Andrew Bayer

-July 29, Brit Floyd

-July 30, Tedeschi Trucks w/ Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon

-July 31, Tedeschi Trucks w/ Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon

-Aug 1, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

NEW SHOWS: @castingcrowns at #RedRocksCO Aug. 3 & 4, 2021! Tickets on sale NOW! pic.twitter.com/IS98MvO3hM — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 19, 2021

-Aug 3, Casting Crows w/ Zach Williams, We are Messengers, Cain, Brandon Heath

-Aug 4, Casting Crows w/ We the Kingdom, Matt Maher, Jordan Feliz, Rebecca St. James

-Aug 5, Dermot Kennedy w/ Bishop Briggs, Mallrat

-Aug 6, Tipper w/ Detox Unit, Evac, Bwoy de Bhajan

-Aug 7, Tipper w/ Mickman, Resonant Language, & Frequent

-Aug 8, Joe Bonamassa

-Aug 9, Joe Bonamassa

-Aug 10, Wilco & Sleater-Kinney w/ NNAMDI

-Aug 11, Rufus Du Sol

-Aug 12, Rufus Du Sol

-Aug 13, Wu-Tang Clan w/ Colorado Symphony, Big Boi, Chris Karns

NEW SHOW: From the slums of Shaolin, @WuTangClan strike #RedRocksCO again with the Colorado Symphony + Big Boi and Chris Karns on Aug. 13, 2021 👐 Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/fLqnWjExf5 — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 17, 2021

-Aug 14, Slightly Stoopid w/ Pepper, Common Kings & Don Carlos

-Aug 15, Slightly Stoopid w/ Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth & The Hip Abduction

-Aug 16, ‘Not Our First Goat Rodeo’ Ft. Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile

-Aug 17, Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker & Ayokay

-Aug 18, Sebastian Maniscalco

-Aug 19, “1964” The Tribute

-Aug 20, Big Wild

-Aug 21, Reggae on the Rocks w/ Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Kenznamdi, Judge Roughneck, & Dj Mackle

-Aug 22, Reggae on the Rocks w/ Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Kenznamdi, Judge Roughneck, & Dj Mackle

-Aug 23, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

-Aug 24, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

-Aug 25, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Our friends @LouisTheChild have just released limited tickets to their two #RedRocksCO shows of the year, happening Aug. 26 & 27, 2021 🍭 Go grab ‘em! pic.twitter.com/BRYwwDC9bO — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) April 27, 2021

-Aug 26, Louis the Child

-Aug 27, Louis the Child

-Aug 28, Atmosphere & Cypress Hill

-Aug 29, The Black Crowes

-Aud 30, The Black Crowes

-Sept 1, Wiz Khalifia X Method Man & Redman X Busta Rhymes

-Sept 2, REZZ

-Sept 3, REZZ

-Sept 4, Said the Sky

-Sept 5, Jonas Brothers

-Sept 6, GRIZ

NEW SHOW: 🌴🌈✨ @Griz ✨🌈🌴 | #RedRocksCO | Sept.6, 2021 | Tickets on sale Friday, June 25 at 11 a.m.!



One night, three epic sets:⁠

chasing the golden hour set⁠

'10-'17 set⁠

full flex set⁠ pic.twitter.com/qerpY2tLSj — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 23, 2021

-Sept 7, Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band

-Sept 8, Bert Kreischer: Retox

-Sept 9, Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band

-Sept 10, Needtobreathe w/ Switchfoot & The New Respects

-Sept 11, Brandie Carlile w/ The Colorado Symphony & Tanya Tucker

-Sept 12, Brandie Carlile w/ The Colorado Symphony & Tanya Tucker

NEW SHOW: Everybody put your best suit or dress on – @dcfc return to #RedRocksCO with @perfumegenius on Sept. 13, 2021 🖤 Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/cevh1sI2il — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 18, 2021

-Sept 13, Death Cab for Cutie, Perfume Genius

-Sept 14, Alison Wonderland

-Sept 15, Alison Wonderland

SECOND SHOW ADDED: Bill Burr at #RedRocksCO on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021! Tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/jgwbPMbriV. pic.twitter.com/IF3jv5heZU — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) April 9, 2021

-Sept 16, Bill Burr

-Sept 17, Greensky Bluegrass w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

-Sept 18, Greensky Bluegrass w/ Circles Around the Sun

-Sept 19, Greensky Bluegrass w/ Railroad Earth

SECOND SHOW ADDED: @Khruangbin add Sept. 20, 2021 at #RedRocksCO, because too much Khruangbin is still not enough 🙌 Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/RRRKcIxzuQ — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 3, 2021

-Sept 20, Khruangbin

-Sept 21, Khruangbin

-Sept 22, Portugal. The Man w/ Parquet Courts

-Sept 23, Get the Led Out

-Sept 24, Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nightmare w/ DROLOE, Goldfish, Covex

-Sept 25, Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nightmare w/ Peekaboo, slenderbodies & Dreamers Delight

-Sept 26, Lake Street Dive w/ The Wood Brothers

-Sept 27, Lynyrd Skynyrd

-Sept 28, Modest Mouse feat. Future Islands

NEW SHOW: @modestmouseband add their breeze to the summer nights at #RedRocksCO with special guest @futureislands Sept. 28, 2021 🐁 Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/8vnrGJ2Odm — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 24, 2021

-Sept 29, Tyler Childers w/ Margo Price, Ona

-Sept 30, Tyler Childers w/ Margo Price, John R. Miller

-Oct 1, Bill Burr

NEW SHOW: @311 bring that amber energy back to #RedRocksCO Oct. 2, 2021 🌈 Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/2m4nAMvnkl — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 17, 2021

-Oct 2, 311

-Oct 3, Watchhouse (Formerly Mandolin Orange) w/ The Tallest Man on Earth & Bonny Light Horseman

-Oct 5, Heilung

-Oct 6, Leon Bridges

NEW SHOWS: Denver's own @ILLENIUM at #RedRocksCO for a three-night run Oct. 7, 8 & 9, 2021 🔥 Tickets on sale this Thursday, May 13 at noon! pic.twitter.com/L3mMaLdA8o — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 11, 2021

-Oct 7, Illenium

-Oct 8, Illenium

-Oct 9, Illenium

-Oct 10, Opiuo and Clozee w/ LSDREAM, Of The Trees & K+Lab

NEW SHOW: @Lane8music returns to #RedRocksCO with a 4-hour set Oct. 15, 2021 ⚡️ Tickets on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/BAWn3UXqM1 — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 4, 2021

-Oct 14, Lane 8

-Oct 15, Lane 8

-Oct 16, Midland w/ Hailey Withers

-Oct 17, Black Tiger Sex Machine w/ Whippd Cream, Kai Wachi B2B Yookie, Vampa, Lektrique B2B Hvdes

-Oct 18, Machine Gun Kelly w/ jxdn & KennyHoopla

-Oct 21, Above & Beyond w/ Olan & Gardenstate

-Oct 22, Above & Beyond w/ Olan & Gardenstate

-Oct 23, Dreamville on the Rocks ft. J.I.D., Ari Lennox, Earthgang, Bas Cozz, Lute & Omen

-Oct 27, G-Eazy w/ Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate, ALLBLACK, Kossisko

-Oct 28, Blackberry Smoke w/ The Allman Betts Band & The Wild Feathers

-Oct 30, Flatbush Zombies w/ Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA, Reason, Teezo Touchdown & Nyck Caution

NEW SHOWS: @deadmau5 brings the maustrap to #RedRocksCo Nov. 4 & 5, 2021 🐭 Tickets on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/x8DyrogWhY — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) April 28, 2021

-Nov 4, Deadmau5

-Nov 5, Deadmau5

-Nov 12, Ganja White Night w/ Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe

-Nov 13, Ganja White Night w/ Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound & Khiva

-Nov 14, Ganja White Night w/ Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill & Pushloop

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/qlXWJ99VBA — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 15, 2021

Some experts believe that the renowned amphitheater was at one time utilized by the Ute tribe for communal gatherings. Coloradans currently in need of community healing should take this note from the past begore snagging a ticket to one of the many remaining shows landing in the red hills of Morrisey between now and mid-November.

Tickets can be purchased for Red Rock shows here.