Red Rocks Concert Calendar looks set to make up for lost time

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — As quarantine-caused wounds continue to mend and the state sheds temporary restrictions, venues are filling their concert calendars with both new and rescheduled shows.
The first full capacity show was permitted at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 22 when ‘Subtronics’ took to the stage..
Do not carry F.O.M.O. though if you were not fortunate enough to be among the audience that night or if that performance fails to interest you, because most of the concert season at the formerly named “Garden of the Titans” has yet to occur.
-Jun 30, Dirty Heads
-July 1, Dirty Heads
-July 2, Zeds Dead
-July 3, Zeds Dead
-July 4, Blues Traveler
-July 5, Dark Star Orchestra
-July 7, Lindsey Stirling
-July 8, Aretha: A Tribute with the Colorado Symphony
-July 9, The Avett Brothers w/ G. Love & Special Sauce
-July 10, The Avett Brothers w/ Rachael & Vilray
-July 11, The Avett Brothers w/ Langhorne Slim
-July 12, Billy and the Kids featuring Bill Kreutzmann and Billy Strings
-July 13, Billy and the Kids featuring Bill Kreutzmann and Billy Strings
-July 14, Trampled by Turtles & CAAMP
-July 15, Trampled by Turtles & CAAMP w/ Erin Rae
-July 16, The String Cheese Incident
-July 17, The String Cheese Incident
-July 18, The String Cheese Incident
-July 21, Bonobo
-July 22, Orville Peck & Yola
-July 23, STS9 w/ MIZE
-July 24, STS9 w/ Tycho and Chrome Sparks
-July 25, Guster w/ Colorado Symphony & The Lone Below
-July 27, The Eye Strikes Back
-July 28, Seven Lions w/ MitiS, Gem & Tauri, Andrew Bayer
-July 29, Brit Floyd
-July 30, Tedeschi Trucks w/ Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon
-July 31, Tedeschi Trucks w/ Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon
-Aug 1, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
-Aug 3, Casting Crows w/ Zach Williams, We are Messengers, Cain, Brandon Heath
-Aug 4, Casting Crows w/ We the Kingdom, Matt Maher, Jordan Feliz, Rebecca St. James
-Aug 5, Dermot Kennedy w/ Bishop Briggs, Mallrat
-Aug 6, Tipper w/ Detox Unit, Evac, Bwoy de Bhajan
-Aug 7, Tipper w/ Mickman, Resonant Language, & Frequent
-Aug 8, Joe Bonamassa
-Aug 9, Joe Bonamassa
-Aug 10, Wilco & Sleater-Kinney w/ NNAMDI
-Aug 11, Rufus Du Sol
-Aug 12, Rufus Du Sol
-Aug 13, Wu-Tang Clan w/ Colorado Symphony, Big Boi, Chris Karns
-Aug 14, Slightly Stoopid w/ Pepper, Common Kings & Don Carlos
-Aug 15, Slightly Stoopid w/ Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth & The Hip Abduction
-Aug 16, ‘Not Our First Goat Rodeo’ Ft. Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile
-Aug 17, Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker & Ayokay
-Aug 18, Sebastian Maniscalco
-Aug 19, “1964” The Tribute
-Aug 20, Big Wild
-Aug 21, Reggae on the Rocks w/ Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Kenznamdi, Judge Roughneck, & Dj Mackle
-Aug 22, Reggae on the Rocks w/ Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Kenznamdi, Judge Roughneck, & Dj Mackle
-Aug 23, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
-Aug 24, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
-Aug 25, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
-Aug 26, Louis the Child
-Aug 27, Louis the Child
-Aug 28, Atmosphere & Cypress Hill
-Aug 29, The Black Crowes
-Aud 30, The Black Crowes
-Sept 1, Wiz Khalifia X Method Man & Redman X Busta Rhymes
-Sept 2, REZZ
-Sept 3, REZZ
-Sept 4, Said the Sky
-Sept 5, Jonas Brothers
-Sept 6, GRIZ
-Sept 7, Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band
-Sept 8, Bert Kreischer: Retox
-Sept 9, Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band
-Sept 10, Needtobreathe w/ Switchfoot & The New Respects
-Sept 11, Brandie Carlile w/ The Colorado Symphony & Tanya Tucker
-Sept 12, Brandie Carlile w/ The Colorado Symphony & Tanya Tucker
-Sept 13, Death Cab for Cutie, Perfume Genius
-Sept 14, Alison Wonderland
-Sept 15, Alison Wonderland
-Sept 16, Bill Burr
-Sept 17, Greensky Bluegrass w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
-Sept 18, Greensky Bluegrass w/ Circles Around the Sun
-Sept 19, Greensky Bluegrass w/ Railroad Earth
-Sept 20, Khruangbin
-Sept 21, Khruangbin
-Sept 22, Portugal. The Man w/ Parquet Courts
-Sept 23, Get the Led Out
-Sept 24, Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nightmare w/ DROLOE, Goldfish, Covex
-Sept 25, Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nightmare w/ Peekaboo, slenderbodies & Dreamers Delight
-Sept 26, Lake Street Dive w/ The Wood Brothers
-Sept 27, Lynyrd Skynyrd
-Sept 28, Modest Mouse feat. Future Islands
-Sept 29, Tyler Childers w/ Margo Price, Ona
-Sept 30, Tyler Childers w/ Margo Price, John R. Miller
-Oct 1, Bill Burr
-Oct 2, 311
-Oct 3, Watchhouse (Formerly Mandolin Orange) w/ The Tallest Man on Earth & Bonny Light Horseman
-Oct 5, Heilung
-Oct 6, Leon Bridges
-Oct 7, Illenium
-Oct 8, Illenium
-Oct 9, Illenium
-Oct 10, Opiuo and Clozee w/ LSDREAM, Of The Trees & K+Lab
-Oct 14, Lane 8
-Oct 15, Lane 8
-Oct 16, Midland w/ Hailey Withers
-Oct 17, Black Tiger Sex Machine w/ Whippd Cream, Kai Wachi B2B Yookie, Vampa, Lektrique B2B Hvdes
-Oct 18, Machine Gun Kelly w/ jxdn & KennyHoopla
-Oct 21, Above & Beyond w/ Olan & Gardenstate
-Oct 22, Above & Beyond w/ Olan & Gardenstate
-Oct 23, Dreamville on the Rocks ft. J.I.D., Ari Lennox, Earthgang, Bas Cozz, Lute & Omen
-Oct 27, G-Eazy w/ Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate, ALLBLACK, Kossisko
-Oct 28, Blackberry Smoke w/ The Allman Betts Band & The Wild Feathers
-Oct 30, Flatbush Zombies w/ Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA, Reason, Teezo Touchdown & Nyck Caution
-Nov 4, Deadmau5
-Nov 5, Deadmau5
-Nov 12, Ganja White Night w/ Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe
-Nov 13, Ganja White Night w/ Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound & Khiva
-Nov 14, Ganja White Night w/ Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill & Pushloop
Some experts believe that the renowned amphitheater was at one time utilized by the Ute tribe for communal gatherings. Coloradans currently in need of community healing should take this note from the past begore snagging a ticket to one of the many remaining shows landing in the red hills of Morrisey between now and mid-November.
Tickets can be purchased for Red Rock shows here.