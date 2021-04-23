Red Letter District in Boulder losing a book mark

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A long-time, popular Boulder bookstore is closing its doors, forced out by development.

Red Letter Books, on Boulder’s Pearl Street, has been around for 31 years.

Owner Seth Rowland said he was recently informed his lease was not being renewed.

“I want to make it clear,” Rowland said. “It’s not pandemic-related and it’s not because we can’t make it. It’s a development and we’re being asked to leave.”

The store, Rowland said, sells approximately 80,000 used books. Friday afternoon, there was a line of customers, waiting to purchase.

One of those long-time customers is Carol Conzelman. “It’s also the chance, the luck of the draw. Like, what you’re gonna encounter. It’s like hunting for treasure,” she said.

Rowland will close his doors, Saturday. Next month, he will re-assess. He said he may try to continue online or find another location.

Customers have started a GoFundMe Account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-red-letter-books/donate