DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado prepares for a blast of snow and dangerously cold temperatures, fire danger remains.

A red flag warning will be in effect for the foothills on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, increasing the risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The area includes Larimer and Boulder counties between 6,000-9,000 feet, including Estes Park, Glendevey, Laramie River Valley, Nederland and Red Feather Lakes.

The warning comes as firefighters continue to battle a wildfire that sparked on Monday in Sunshine Canyon. Evacuees were allowed to reenter the area on Tuesday evening. But emergency officials warned that evacuation orders could be reissued on Wednesday if fire activity increases.

The fire was around 19 acres and 65% contained as of Tuesday evening, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

The NWS said the arctic cold front set to arrive on Wednesday afternoon will decrease the fire threat.

Red flag warning issued for Dec. 21, 2022 (Credit: National Weather Service)

Red flag warning, then extreme cold

Snow will hit much of the state, and subzero temperatures will stick around for a prolonged period. A wind chill warning has been issued for the Denver metro, Front Range, Eastern Plains and central and northern mountains from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Snow, wind and extreme cold will have a major impact on the state until the weekend. Wind chills of -50 degrees are possible. Exposure to these temperatures will be dangerous for people and pets.