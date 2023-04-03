DENVER (KDVR) — State senators approved amendments to two gun violence prevention measures at the Capitol on Monday, sending the legislation to the governor’s desk for final approval.

Senators approved changes that statehouse representatives made to bills expanding who can file for an extreme risk protection order under the state’s red flag law and increasing the minimum purchasing age to buy any firearm in the state to 21.

Both of these measures will now head to Gov. Jared Polis for his consideration to be signed into law.

Senators also went over amendments to a third gun proposal. This bill looks to make it easier for gun violence victims to sue gun manufacturers.

Senate sponsors rejected changes representatives made to that measure and asked for a conference committee meeting to explore compromises on that bill before sending it to the governor.