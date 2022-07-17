LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office have sent out a mandatory evacuation message in response to the breaking out of a wildfire on Lone Pine Court.

If you live in the Fox Acres area north of County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to County Road 73C, you need to evacuate immediately.

You can find a map with the precise evacuation area outline at www.nocoalert.org. Immediate updates can be obtained by texting LCEVAS to 888777.

FOX31 will update you on the wildfire battling efforts as Larimer officials release them.