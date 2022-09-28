DENVER (KDVR) — The American Red Cross of the Mile High Area has already sent about a dozen volunteers to Florida to help deal with the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Some are helping with operations, and others are helping with shelters and providing food.

“We have 13,000 people in shelters. We’re providing comfort and care to those folks in our shelters,” said John Seward with the Red Cross.

Daniel Rosin, from the Littleton/Lakewood area, is now living in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We’ve just got a lot of the wind and stuff,” Rosin said.

He and his fiance are preparing for possible flooding and power outages, by storing food and water.

“One of the ways I like to describe it, since I’m a Colorado native, is this is pretty much a blizzard but with rain,” he said.

Where Hurricane Ian is impacting most

The storm made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. ET Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. By 5 p.m. ET, it had weakened slightly, and had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

“The worst of the impacts will be to the south of Tampa Bay. Sarasota, Hardee, eastern Hillsborough and Polk will see the heaviest rainfall and we are concerned we will see damaging flooding as a result of the downpours. Storm surge becomes less of a threat with this shift in the track,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said.

Aside from the hurricane-force winds, tornadoes are also possible across Central and South Florida.