Recycle your laptop, help a student

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Castle Rock businessman is hosting a “Recycle-a-thon” for old laptops.

Gary Faircloth owns ProTech Computer Systems at 825 Wilcox St.

Saturday, Feb. 27, he is asking residents to drop off old laptop computers, to be refurbished, then given to needy students or adults.

“What we’d like to do is have all the locals and all the surrounding area bring their electronics,” says Faircloth.

The “Recycle-a-thon” will start at 9 a.m. and go as long as needed.

“There’s a shortage on electronics, due to COVID,” adds Faircloth. “And getting the products, here, from China.”

For more information, you can e-mail Faircloth at gfaircloth@protechcr.com.