Recovery mission underway at Rampart Reservoir; crews working to locate paddle boarder’s body

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs Fire Department official said crews are working to recover the body of a paddleboarder who drowned Sunday afternoon at the Rampart Reservoir.

According to CSFD, the initial call came in around 2:40 p.m. A dive team was sent to aid in the rescue efforts.

Several witnesses told authorities a man was paddle boarding at the reservoir when he went under water and never came back up, CSFD said.

Even during the summer, Rampart Reservoir’s water is considered as cold water which sometimes gives rescuers less time to reach victims. Despite recovery efforts, search and rescue crews have announced that Sunday’s rescue mission has turned into a recovery mission.

Little information has been released about the victim; however, FOX21 has confirmed it is a man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.