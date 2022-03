AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery efforts for an entrapment at a cement factory are underway Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team was dispatched to a mechanical entrapment in the 27600 block of East 26th Avenue.

AFR tweeted that the incident was a recovery shortly after the initial tweet about the call.

AFR has handed the scene over to the Aurora Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.