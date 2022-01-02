Record-setting runner loses home in Superior fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A landlord who was renting his home in Superior wants to help the family that was living there after it was destroyed last week.

“It was kind of a bad dream, and I was going to wake up and everything was going to be ok,” Arturo Barrios said.

Barrios used to be a professional runner who came to the U.S. from Mexico. “I came to this country around 40 years ago and I’ve been in Boulder County since 1986,” Barrios said.

In 2005, he realized the American dream when he bought a home in Superior.

“Now, we don’t have a house,” Barrios said.

He was renting the home to another family trying to manifest their own American dream; they’re also from Mexico.

“It took about 20 minutes, and the house was on fire,” Barrios said.

He knew his neighborhood intimately. “There were 370 houses in that neighborhood, every single one is gone,” he said.

Barrios said he was working in construction and he stored tools at the home.

“I used to have compressors, medium size, small size, big ones, nail gun, small, medium, big, drills and hammer drills, every single one is gone,” Barrios said.

Barrios started GoFundMe campaigns to replace some of his tools and help his tenants.

“I’m trying to help them out because nobody thought it was going to be this bad,” Barrios said.

Channeling his runner’s energy, Barrios sees a hill to climb and somehow musters the will to continue. “We just have to keep moving forward,” he said.

Barrios said if he can replace his tools he’ll get right to work. “I want to rebuild the house, not just for me but for this family because it was a wonderful family,” he said.

“The American dream is there, we just got to keep moving forward,” Barrios said.