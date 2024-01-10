DENVER (KDVR) — Another year, another record-setting number of firearms found at Denver International Airport.

It’s not just a high number for the airport – DIA is one of the top 10 airports in the US for the number of firearms found in 2023.

The record-setting number comes after 2022, which was also a record-setting year for DIA.

In 2022, over 150 firearms were found through standard X-ray screenings of carry-on luggage at the three checkpoints in the airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

In 2023, there were even more.

Number of firearms found at DIA in 2023

TSA screened about 23,514,400 departing passengers and crew in 2023 at DIA, which makes it the 11th busiest airport for TSA. Out of the departing passengers, TSA found 178 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage.

This means 7.6 firearms were found per million passengers screened, which is one firearm discovery for every 132,103 travelers, according to a TSA press release.

Out of the guns found at DIA, 90% of them were loaded.

The number of firearms has been steadily increasing since 2018, except in 2020 due to reduced air travel during the pandemic. The same pattern follows nationally.

Number of firearms found nationally at TSA

In 2023, TSA screened around 858.6 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide.

Out of those screenings, TSA discovered 6,737 firearms in carry-on bags. Of those firearms, 93% were loaded.

Firearms discovered at Transportation Security Administration (Courtesy of TSA)

“I always say there’s no excuse because it’s never been allowed. It’s not a 9/11 thing, it wasn’t allowed before then,” said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers. “People have all kinds of things that they say, but none of which are justified because people need to know the contents of the bag before they bring it to the checkpoint.”

Airports with the most firearm discoveries

TSA released the airports with the highest number of firearms found at TSA checkpoints in 2023. DIA ranks among the top 10.

Rank Airport Number of firearms 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport 451 2 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport 378 3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport 311 4 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 235 5 Nashville International Airport 188 6 Denver International Airport 178 7 Orlando International Airport 164 8 Tampa International Airport 144 9 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport 135 10 Dallas Love Field 125 Source: TSA

“TSA operations at DEN have grown as the number of departing passengers has increased in recent years. Unfortunately, that growth has brought with it an increase in the number of firearms brought by travelers to the security checkpoint and detected by TSA officers,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau in a press release. “Let today’s announcement serve as a reminder to all travelers that firearms should never travel in carry-on luggage, but instead be packed properly in checked luggage.”

DIA is moving up on the list. In 2022, the airport ranked seventh in the country with 156 firearms.