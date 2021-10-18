Record number of six-figure jobs popping up in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking to land a job with a six-figure salary, new research shows Denver might be one of the best places to do so.

That’s because the number of jobs paying over $100,000 a year popping up around the metro are on the rise.

The new report from Stessa found over the last five years, the percentage of Americans working in six-figure positions has more than doubled.

According to the data, the Denver metro-area experienced a 42.4% increase in jobs paying over $100,000 a year since 2015.

The research shows the total number of employees in six-figure jobs in the Mile High City hit nearly 171,000 in 2020, compared to 120,000 just five years prior.

One of the largest driving factors for our metro area is the fact we’ve seen significant growth in our informational and technology industry.

“We’re finding companies are competing more for the same talent. And with people moving and attrition rates being much higher, they’re trying to solve it with a check book. Now that’s not always the best way to solve it, but it can be effective for a period of time. So we’re seeing these salaries increase,” explained Martin Moore, an employment/jobs expert and consultant.

The data shows the median annual wage across all occupations in the Denver metro-area is around $50,000 a year.