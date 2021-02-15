Record number of frostbite patients in UCHealth Burn and Frostbite Center

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A record-breaking number of patients with frostbite are currently at the UCHealth Burn and Frostbite Center on the Anschutz Campus, the health care provider said Monday.

Twenty-six people are hospitalized with frostbite — it’s “the most we’ve ever had at one time,” said Jessica Berry with UCHealth.

Brutally cold air temperatures blanketed the state throughout the weekend, with Denver seeing a record low of -14 on Sunday night.

Health specialists say it only takes 30 minutes for frostbite to set in when the temperature drops to 5 degrees and the wind speed is 30 mph.

At -5 degrees and a wind speed of 30 mph, frostbite will happen in 10 minutes.

Signs and symptoms of frostbite include:

Shivering. It is the first sign the body is losing heat, so don’t ignore it.

Numbness.

Pale color to the skin.

Clumsy movements.

Pain that persists for 45 minutes after rewarming.

Following rewarming, increased redness or discoloration.

UCHealth says there are many ways to prevent frostbite, including dressing in layers and keeping outwear dry. Covering your head is also recommended.

If you suspect you have frostbite, immediately seek medical attention. Getting proper treatment within 12 to 24 hours of rewarming of the injury can save the frozen areas from possible amputation.