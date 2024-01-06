DENVER (KDVR) — If you visited this year’s Mile High Tree, presented by Xfinity and run by Visit Denver, you helped it be a record-setting year for the city.

This year 231,653 people experienced the 60,000 LED lights and holiday music inside the seven-story, or 110-foot-tall, and 39-foot diameter “conical immersive art structure,” according to Visit Denver.

The attraction set a record on Dec. 23, coincidentally also the final night of the Christkindlmarket, presented by the German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter, with 19,025 guests in the light-tree.

Each night, the tree had free public light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music and accommodated up to 140 guests at a time for the immersive viewing experience inside the tree.

On New Year’s Eve, the Mile High Tree featured a ball-drop-style celebration with over 12,800 attendees who walked through the tree. Another 25,000 or more people watched the New Year’s Eve countdown nearby in Civic Center Park and watched the city of Denver’s 9 p.m. firework show.