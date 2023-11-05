DENVER (KDVR) — Just one week after several days of snow and lows in the single digits, weather in Denver broke the record for the all-time highest Nov. 5 temperature.

The highest temperature recorded in November was 80 degrees in 2006.

Sunday’s record high was just two degrees short of the hottest temperature ever recorded during the month of November in Denver’s history.

Meteorologists expected high temperatures to hit 74 degrees Sunday, but it ended up hitting 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record for this day in history was 77 degrees, which was set in 2009 and tied in 2020.

An average high in November is 52.1 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The recent above-average temperatures bring this month one step closer to becoming one of the warmest November’s in Denver’s history.

However, it’s too soon to know if this will be one of the warmest Novembers in history, with the warmest being an average of 50.9 degrees in 1949.

Even with the warmer-than-normal weather this weekend, Denver is looking ahead at cooler temperatures and its next chance of snow later in the week on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.