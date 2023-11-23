DENVER (KDVR) — More than 11,000 runners, walkers and trotters participated in the 50th Annual Turkey Trot presented by Mile High United Way, according to the organization’s preliminary reports.

The event took place on Thanksgiving Day at Washington Park.

The most comparable race participation levels were in 2019 when 8,300 runners registered for the Turkey Trot. The race is one of the biggest turkey trots and 4-mile races in the country.

As a celebration of its 50th anniversary, this year’s Turkey Trot celebrated the runners, volunteers and families who have made the Mile High United Way Thanksgiving race a tradition for their loved ones.

“The work that this community does when they support the Turkey Trot lifts up families who need it most this holiday season and all year-round. Happy Thanksgiving and thank you for everything you do to make us a Community United,” said Chelsea Carver, Mile High United Way chief development officer, in a release announcing the record-breaking attendance.

The registration money is used to fund programs to help children succeed in school, support young adults for college or the workforce and help ensure families are having their basic needs met and can engage in opportunities to move into economic success.

According to the organization, Mile High United Way invested $28.8 million in the Denver community in 2022 and helped nearly 184,000 people.