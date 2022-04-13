DENVER (KDVR) — The low temperature in Denver reached 11 degrees on Wednesday morning breaking the record low for this date of 15 degrees set in 2020.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in April was minus 2 degrees set on April 2, 1975.

The highest temperature ever recorded in April was 90 degrees on April 30, 1992.

The National Weather Service said the average temperature for this month is 47.8 degrees.

Highs will be around 43 degrees in Denver on Wednesday. The normal high right now is 61 degrees.