DENVER (KDVR) — It is bitterly cold outside today in the Mile High city. Temperatures will only reach into the 20s for highs.

Low temperatures were also very cold on Wednesday and Thursday morning. In fact, temperatures reached record-breaking lows both days.

February 23

The National Weather Service said the low temperature recorded on Thursday morning was negative 11 degrees, breaking the previous record of negative 7 set in 2022.

February 22

On Wednesday morning, the NWS said the low temperature reached negative 7 degrees, breaking the previous record of negative 6 degrees set in 1913, 110 years ago.

The wind chill readings were also very cold on Thursday morning, ranging from negative 20 degrees to negative 35 degrees.

Temperatures will warm back up this weekend into the 50s.