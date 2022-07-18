DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 100° in Denver on Monday. The record is 99° set in 2020.

The average high right now in Denver is 91. Sunny skies with a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms. The mountains can expect 30-50% chances for afternoon t-storms. Valley highs in the 70s and 80s.

Future radar at 5 p.m. Monday.

Heat advisory Monday for 100-105° high temps.

Temperatures will stay hot through the week with another possible 100° day on Friday. The record is 102°. Each day features a 10-20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

A higher chance for afternoon thunderstorms arrives Sunday through Monday with a surge of monsoon moisture.