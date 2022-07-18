DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 100° in Denver on Monday. The record is 99° set in 2020.
The average high right now in Denver is 91. Sunny skies with a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms. The mountains can expect 30-50% chances for afternoon t-storms. Valley highs in the 70s and 80s.
Temperatures will stay hot through the week with another possible 100° day on Friday. The record is 102°. Each day features a 10-20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
A higher chance for afternoon thunderstorms arrives Sunday through Monday with a surge of monsoon moisture.