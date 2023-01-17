Suspect vehicle in hit-and-run on Grant Street at Colfax Avenue on Jan. 13 (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help locating a vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 13.

The incident took place just after 1 a.m. when the driver struck and injured someone in the roadway on westbound East Colfax Avenue just east of North Grant Street.

The driver took off the wrong way on Grant Street after the incident.

The suspect vehicle may have minor damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and is described as a smaller SUV, dark in color, similar in style to an Acura RDX.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.