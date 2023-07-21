Medina alert for car involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in Sterling (photo credit: CBI)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a car involved in an alleged hit-and-run that seriously injured an older woman in Sterling on Friday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a late 1990s, early 2000s gold, gray or silver sedan without a license plate.

The alert said there is significant damage to the front and front left of the vehicle.

The alert said the incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Family Food Mart located at 217 S. 3rd Ave. The woman injured in the crash sustained life-threatening injuries.

The car was last seen southbound on S. 2nd Avenue from Hamilton Street, the alert said.

If you have any information on the car or driver, call 911 or the Sterling Police Department at 970-522-3512.