Recognize this couple? Police searching for suspected identity thieves in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are searching for a couple suspected of stealing the identity of a Lakewood resident in August.

Multiple credit cards have been opened and thousands of dollars have been charged by this man and woman under a false identity.









Police say they have been seen driving a white sedan, pictured below. The man has a distinct tattoo of a snake or dragon on his arm.

If you have any information on these suspects, please contact Detective Storrs at 303-987-7282 or matsto@lakewoodco.org and reference Lakewood PD case LK20-039916. You can also report tips anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.