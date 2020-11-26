Recipe: Berkeley Donuts’ Chocolate Potato Cake Donut Holes with strawberry glaze and sprinkles

What to do with those leftover mashed potatoes after Thanksgiving? How about potato cake donut holes! Great for kids and adults, alike, these will satisfy the holiday sweet tooth.

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups flour

½ cup sugar

½ Tablespoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup cocoa powder

2 Tablespoons yogurt

1.5 Tablespoons vanilla extract

¼ cup cold mashed potatoes

1 cup milk

2 Tablespoons butter

2 large eggs

With paddle attachment on a stand mixer (see note below), blend room temperature butter and flour until it is coarse and resembles cornmeal. Add potatoes and sugar. Once incorporated, mix in remaining ingredients until it is a smooth batter.

Using small 2 oz. scoop or spoon, drop dough into hot oil (360 degrees). Fry for 20 seconds on each side and transfer to a towel-lined pan to absorb excess fat.

Strawberry Glaze

Ingredients

2 tablespoons strawberry milk

2 cups of powdered sugar

Few drops of red food coloring

Whisk together the milk and powdered sugar, once combined add food coloring

Final steps:

Once chocolate donut holes are cooled, drop into bowl with glaze and roll them around. Move them to a cooling rack and add sprinkles before frosting hardens.

Note – If you don’t own a stand mixer, whisk dry and wet ingredients separately, then combine and mix by hand.