Recharge while you recreate: CPW votes to bring electric vehicle chargers to state parks

DENVER (KDVR) — On March 17, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to approve a partnership between electric car company Rivian and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to bring electric vehicle charging stations to Colorado’s state parks.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen significant growth in state park visitation, which demonstrates the importance of providing options to Coloradans and our visitors,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “The installation of EV charging stations at state parks aligns with our agency’s goal to expand park facilities based on the evolving needs of park users and our ongoing efforts to balance outdoor recreation opportunities with mindful conservation.”

In 2018, Colorado released its first electric vehicle plan, making a commitment to getting nearly 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Since then, the number of electric vehicles in the state has more than doubled, with over 24,000 EVs registered as of summer 2019.

Electric vehicle sales are significantly exceeding the installation of charging stations, however.

Environment Colorado, a statewide policy and advocacy group, recognized this disparity, launching their Recharge Where You Recharge campaign to ask CPW to install EV chargers at Colorado state parks.

“It shouldn’t be difficult for Coloradans to drive an EV to their favorite public lands,” Hannah Collazo, the director of Environment Colorado said. “We need to make getting to our parks in an EV easier so outdoors-loving Coloradans do not forgo switching to EVs at all. We must electrify the way we travel to prevent pollution and a warming climate — and to protect the lands we cherish.”

Rivian accepted the challenge, committing to installing at least two EV chargers in up to 50 state parks.

“We look forward to deepening our investment in Colorado, and connecting with our growing Rivian community in the state,” said Rivian’s Executive Vice President of Energy and Charging Solutions, Matt Horton.

There is no word yet on when the electric vehicle chargers will be installed.