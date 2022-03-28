BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Detective Commander said the sheriff’s office “recently obtained some additional evidence that is currently being analyzed.”

According to Jason Oehlkers, investigators received the evidence within the last several weeks, but he would not say what type of evidence it was.

Oehlkers said the evidence is in addition to the reports that are being compiled by fire investigators.

“We just want to get it right,” Oehlkers said, explaining that an official cause or causes of the fire might still be weeks away.

He said BCSO would also be working with the district attorney’s office when the reports and evidence are finalized. The DA will have to review those items before making any determinations, he said.

Oehlkers said U.S. Forest Service investigators had searched and dug through charred areas of the fire while detectives conducted interviews, searched through video footage and forensically analyzed computers.