FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — Visitors at Water World are soaking up the sun, something that’s been missing for a few weeks.

Since opening on Memorial Day weekend, Water World has had to close for a total of eight days due to weather.

Joann Cortez with Water World said they’ve had a soggy start to the season.

“Every summer is different at Water World and the weather in June is crazy,” Cortez said. “We’re only running 90 to 100-day season, so when it cuts into our season as much as it has this year, it has impacts, especially on the kids.”

Lifeguard Melanie Breeds said she’s only worked four full days so far this season.

“I’m trying to save up for a car right now and get some good money for college and it’s really hard to do that when I can’t be on the clock making money,” Breeds said.

Long-time employee Mira Houk said this is a first.

“I’ve never seen this many closures before, especially with the first month of opening,” Houk said. “I feel bad for the guards and all of the workers because a lot of people want to work and guests want to be here as well, so it’s definitely been frustrating.”

Cortez said the goal is to always be open, but lately, the weather has said otherwise.

“We have a really generous rain check policy, so if your visit is cut short, we’re going to make it right,” Cortez said.

Despite the challenges, Houk said things are looking up.

“At least for this week and the next couple of weeks it looks like it’s supposed to be better, but June has just been very unreliable so far, so hoping that turns around,” Houk said.

Water World does have several lightning rods stationed around the park and specific protocols to follow if there is a storm.