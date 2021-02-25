Recent snowfall helps Denver metro escape moisture deficit

DENVER (KDVR) — The snowstorm that pushed through the Denver metro overnight Wednesday provided major drought relief.

Measurements of 10 to 12 inches of fluffy snow were reported across the area Thursday morning. Denver now tallies 33.6 inches of snow for the season. On average, Denver receives 34.7 inches of snow by this point in the season, according to the National Weather Service.

“With this storm, it pushed us all the way up to almost right where we need to be for the entire season,” said meteorologist Chris Tomer. “It wiped out the deficit for the month of February.”

Tomer said it’s unusual for Downtown Denver to get hit harder than the foothills, but that’s exactly what happened during the recent storm. What’s not unusual is that one storm can do the trick when it comes to overcoming a moisture deficit.

“It only takes one storm,” Tomer said. “We’ve seen that in the past – 2003 was a great example. We were so deep in the drought, and it only took one storm the push the totals way over the top.”

Meteorologists say the months of February, March and April can never be counted out for measurable snowfall in the Denver area.