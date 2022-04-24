DENVER (KDVR) — Do you have an air fryer in the kitchen? You will want to check the brand as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning customers of a recall on the Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens.

The air fryers were sold at Best Buys around the country and can overheat causing fire and burn hazards. The CPSC said about 635,000 units are affected, with an additional 137,000 units in Canada.

Best Buy has received over 100 reports from consumers of the air fryers catching fire, burning or melting. Of the reports, seven had minor property damage and two reported injuries. One injury included a child’s leg.

Which Air Fryers are recalled:

Insignia Digital Air Fryers

Insignia Analog Air Fryers

Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens

The model numbers affected by the recall are: NS-AF32DBK9 NS-AF32MBK9 NS-AF50MBK9 NS-AF53DSS0 NS-AF53MSS0 NS-AF55DBK9 NS-AFO6DBK1 NS-AFO6DSS1



Recalled Insignia – Digital Air Fryer – Family Size – Black NS-AF55DBK9 (photo courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Insignia – Analog Air Fryer – Family Size – Black NS-AF50MBK9 (photo courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Insignia – 3.4qt Digital Air Fryer – Black NS-AF32DBK9 (photo courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Insignia – 3.4qt Analog Air Fryer – Black NS-AF32MBK9 (photo courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission)

All the air fryers were sold by Best Buy and will have the brand name “INSIGNIA” at the top of each unit. Check the rating label that resides on the bottom of each unit to identify the model number.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and return the product back to Best Buy for a refund in the form of credit for use at a Best Buy store or online. Best Buy will contact all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and provide pre-paid shipping boxes and labels.

Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if it is higher.