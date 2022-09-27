CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A youth soccer coach has been accused of sharing child pornography online, making it the second coach from a single league to face these accusations in recent weeks.

Heberto Limas-Villers, 54, was arrested Tuesday after investigators executed a search warrant on his home, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. He’s a coach with the Real Soccer Club.

The coach was implicated through “a cyber tip that known child pornography had been shared through social media, and the IP address that the image came from was found to be owned by Limas-Villers,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators searched his home in the 16800 block of East Peakview Avenue and took him into custody. He was being held without bond on Tuesday afternoon on three counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child.

The county’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit investigated the case. They are asking the public to call 720-874-8477 if they believe they or someone they know could be a victim of the coach.

Real Colorado sent FOX31 the following statement:

“We have suspended Heberto Limas-Villers following his arrest. From what we have been told by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, his arrest has nothing to do with his work with our program and does not involve any of our players. “We take player safety seriously, and our coaches are required to undergo regular background checks conducted by the Colorado Soccer Association. Additionally, as a member of U.S. Soccer, our coaches complete training annually through the U.S. Center for SafeSport to educate them on how to prevent, recognize and respond to situations of abuse, neglect and harassment.” Real Colorado Soccer Club

Another Real Soccer Club coach was arrested recently

This is the second child pornography arrest of a Real Soccer Club employee in less than two months. Howard “Bud” Harper, 63, was arrested in early August on 17 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child. He’s accused of uploading child sexual abuse material online.

Another soccer coach in a separate league was also arrested earlier this month. James William Bain, 72, was a Colorado United/Littleton Soccer Club coach for more than three decades until he stepped down in June. He faces five felony charges of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person of trust.