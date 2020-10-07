Real fire demo shows public dangers in the kitchen and how to prevent a blaze

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) presented a real-fire demonstration to remind people the dangers of simply preparing a meal in your kitchen.

It can happen quite literally in a flash. That’s why the DFPC teamed up with the Fairmount Fire Protection District to cook up a little demo.

“It’s important that we be safe in the kitchen,” said DFPC Section Chief Christopher Brunette.

It was the perfect place for the fire show: the Fairmount Fire Training Facility just outside Golden.

Under the watchful eyes of fire fighting professionals, fires were intentionally set in a controlled environment, all to send a message:

“Thanksgiving is our biggest day for home fires and so if we can start to illuminate those fires and teach people how to be proactive and safe in the kitchen, then we can illuminate a lot of the casualties,” Brunette said.

The fires here were easily ignited and put out, but the one that starts in your home — not so easy.

Some things to keep in mind while you’re in the kitchen, cooking up your favorite dish:

“You need to keep a three-foot radius around the cooking area. Don’t leave any cooking unattended,” Brunette said.

What about soup?

“You absolutely can burn soup,” Brunette said.

And if your stove fire starts to get out of hand, put a lid on it, literally. If that doesn’t work, call 911.