Denver (KDVR) — With supply chain issues, fuel costs and inflation, buying a real Christmas tree could cost more this year.

These issues may also change the selection of trees, depending on the location.

Pete Elliott owns NiceChristmasTrees.com and has four tree lots across the metro. “We bring in about 12,000 trees,” Elliott said. “We are the largest wholesaler/ retailer of trees in Colorado.”

Elliott says he has plenty of trees, but he is running low on certain types, like the larger Fraser and Noble Firs.

“The bigger Nobles we are really short on, pretty much out to be honest,” he said.

Other operations are also seeing some differences this year.

Steve Smith at The Gardens in Highlands Ranch says he usually sells 1,100 trees each year. This year he only received 600 trees. He received no Fraser Firs and as of Monday, he only had 140 trees left.

But industry insiders point out there are plenty of retailers out there with trees.

“There are plenty to go around, but we do have a smaller number on the market,” said Marsha Gray, the executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board, a research and promotion program.

Gray says it’s best to call around and ask about supply and pricing since growers have been impacted by inflation.

A Real Christmas Tree Board survey found 71% of growers expected a wholesale price increase of 5 to 15%.

Elliott says his prices are similar to last year, but other retailers said they’ve had to raise prices.