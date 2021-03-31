Reopening Colorado: List of opening dates following COVID-19 shutdown

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced every Coloradoan over age 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine .

As more people get vaccinated, COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions continue to be eased, allowing more businesses to reopen.

Here is a list of businesses, arenas, and theme parks that plan to re-open and what the opening dates are:

Elitch Gardens: the end of April

Elitch Gardens is looking to fill 1,500 open season jobs from food service to security. The theme park will open May 1 to the public at 18% capacity. If you're interested in applying you can do so online OR at their job fair this weekend, April 2&3 10-6. @KDVR @ElitchGardens pic.twitter.com/0Y4AdIciqb — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) March 30, 2021

