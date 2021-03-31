Reopening Colorado: List of opening dates following COVID-19 shutdown

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced every Coloradoan over age 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine .
As more people get vaccinated, COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions continue to be eased, allowing more businesses to reopen.
Here is a list of businesses, arenas, and theme parks that plan to re-open and what the opening dates are:
Elitch Gardens: the end of April
- Water World: the end of May
- Meow Wolf: late 2021
- Coors Field: 21,363 fans Opening Day, April 1
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre: April 23
- Denver Botanic Gardens: Open, with limited capacity
- Denver Zoo: Open, reduced capacity
- Denver Art Museum: Open, reduced capacity
- Ball Arena: 4,050 fans allowed starting April 2
We will continue to add to this list as we get updated information.