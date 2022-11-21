COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Another victim’s family has released a statement after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend, Kassy Fierro, to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.

Raymond was a kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him. His closest friend describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone. He had just gotten a new job at a Colorado Springs FedEx distribution center, and was thrilled to have received his first paycheck. He couldn’t wait to save enough money to get his own apartment, but in the meantime he lived with his mother and younger brother who adored him. Statement on behalf of Raymond Vance’s family

Raymond Vance, 22, was killed Nov. 19 at the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy of Vance family.

According to the statement, Vance was born in Chicago and spent his life in Colorado Springs, graduating from Sand Creek High School in 2018. He spent most of his time with his girlfriend whom he had been with since middle school. Vance’s hobby was video games and wished to turn it into a career one day.

Although Vance was not a member of the LGBTQ community, he was supportive nonetheless. His family requests privacy in this time of grieving.

It should be noted that the father of Vance’s girlfriend, Rich Fierro, was one of the heroes of the night, helping protect people during the shooting. More information on this will be added.

Anyone wishing to donate to victims and their families may do so by visiting the Colorado Healing Fund.