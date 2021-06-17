Rattlesnake season is heating up in Colorado; here are the rules for hunting them

DENVER (KDVR) — The heat is on and rattlesnakes are popping up across Colorado; from hiking trails to bathrooms.
Several viewers have shared pictures and videos of the rattlesnakes over the last week.
If you didn’t know, there’s actually a Prairie Rattlesnake hunting season in Colorado. It started on June 15 and lasts until Aug. 15.
The daily bag limit for rattlesnakes is three and the possession limit is six.
In order to hunt a rattlesnake, you need to have a valid Colorado small game hunting license. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said rattlesnakes can be hunted by any method not specifically prohibited by regulation or law.
Colorado State Statutes also state, “any person may kill rattlesnakes when
necessary to protect life or property.”
Earlier this week, a rattlesnake was found in a bathroom at Rabbit Mountain at Boulder County Open Space.
