Rattlesnake season is heating up in Colorado; here are the rules for hunting them

DENVER (KDVR) — The heat is on and rattlesnakes are popping up across Colorado; from hiking trails to bathrooms.

Several viewers have shared pictures and videos of the rattlesnakes over the last week.

Deborah Takahara found this rattlesnake in her garage

Ran into this guy mountain biking in the valley. Would not move!!!! CREDIT: Danielle

Not the best picture because I had to zoom in. It was a rattlesnake so we wanted to be safe & kept our distance. He/she was on the back side of the Aurora reservoir bike path.

If you didn’t know, there’s actually a Prairie Rattlesnake hunting season in Colorado. It started on June 15 and lasts until Aug. 15.

The daily bag limit for rattlesnakes is three and the possession limit is six.

In order to hunt a rattlesnake, you need to have a valid Colorado small game hunting license. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said rattlesnakes can be hunted by any method not specifically prohibited by regulation or law.

Colorado State Statutes also state, “any person may kill rattlesnakes when

necessary to protect life or property.”

Earlier this week, a rattlesnake was found in a bathroom at Rabbit Mountain at Boulder County Open Space.

Ranger Bailey to the rescue! pic.twitter.com/6rCPowZXGq — BoCo Ranger (@RangerHartnett) June 14, 2021

