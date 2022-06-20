LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A rattling discovery was made at Chatfield State Park over the weekend. Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers removed a young rattlesnake from a bathroom at the park.

Rattlesnake at Chatfield (CPW)

“This is the time of year when the rattlesnakes are out in the daytime when we are out because they like to be in temperatures that fall within this comfort zone with us as well,” CPW species conservation coordinator Tina Jackson said.

If you didn’t know, there’s actually a Prairie Rattlesnake hunting season in Colorado. It started on June 15 and lasts until Aug. 15.

The daily bag limit for rattlesnakes is three and the possession limit is six.

In order to hunt a rattlesnake, you need to have a valid Colorado small game hunting license. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said rattlesnakes can be hunted by any method not specifically prohibited by regulation or law.

Colorado State Statutes also state, “any person may kill rattlesnakes when necessary to protect life or property.”