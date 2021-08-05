Rats infest Thornton apartment complex

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents at a Thornton apartment complex are concerned about a rodent problem that management does not seem intent on fixing.

Video shot by resident Gilbert Carter shows rodents roaming the property at the Sunset Peak Apartment Complex, east of Interstate 25.

“The rats are very big around here,” Carter said.

Carter said the situation has worsened over the past year and pleas for help from property management have not resolved the issue.

The Problem Solvers did notice a number of pest control traps on the property. Residents said those traps are ineffective and very rarely checked.

Residents of the Sunset Peak Apartment Complex recorded video of rats scurrying through the apartment complex. (Submitted image)

“We shouldn’t have to take these steps,” Carter said. “This is a maintenance issue, a property issue. We shouldn’t have to cut down our own bushes and set our own traps.”

A member of the property management team on site acknowledged the problem and said they are trying to their best to remedy the situation. The property manager was not available for comment.

Carter said he and his family are being charged a lot for rent and will continue pushing management to resolve the issue.