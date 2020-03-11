Rare white mule deer seen around Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms a rare mule deer has been spotted in Aurora. There are reports of the deer being seen in other parts of the metro area as well.

Rhonda Erickson snapped pictures of the mule deer outside of her house along the Toll Gate Creek Trail, near East Mexico Avenue and South Buckley Road.

The deer is leucistic. Such animals lack pigment in all or part of their bodies, according to CPW.

Rhonda Erickson captured these photos of a leucistic deer in Aurora.



Leucistic animals lack pigment over all or part of their bodies. Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see. Thank you Rhonda for sharing your great pictures! pic.twitter.com/nEOP4CTQ8R — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 9, 2020

“How rare is that?” said Erickson. “First one I’ve seen!”

While the mule deer is indigenous to western North America, CPW says only about one in 30,000 are leucistic.

Erickson says she spotted the unique deer last Thursday and Friday, but not since.