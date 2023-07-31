DENVER (KDVR) — An endangered Matschie’s tree kangaroo is now calling the Mile High City home after moving from the Bronx Zoo. The 1-year-old, named Pearl, is one of a few left of her kind.

Pearl isn’t the average kangaroo, she spends lots of her time up in the trees. She also won’t be as big as a normal kangaroo, which can be taller than a full-grown man.

Pearl won’t be much bigger than she is now, which is a little bit bigger than a bowling pin. Tree kangaroos are at most 30 inches tall, according to World Wildlife.

The endangered Matschie’s tree kangaroo (Photo credits: Denver Zoo) Pearl, the endangered Matschie’s tree kangaroo, arrived at the Denver Zoo (Photo credits: Denver Zoo).

But Pearl’s adorable species is on the decline.

Her species lives on the Huon Peninsula of northeastern Papua New Guinea. It’s estimated that there are less than 2,500 left, which is mainly due to habitat loss from logging and mining exploration, according to the Denver Zoo’s Instagram.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums is working with communities in Papua New Guinea to help save the tree kangaroos, said the Denver Zoo.

For now, you can find Pearl by the former feline house, neighboring Toana the bald eagle. She’s moving to the Denver Zoo’s new down under habitat once it’s finished in 2024.