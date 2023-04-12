A rare photo of a lynx resting on the snow taken in the San Juan mountains (Photo credit: Wesley Berg)

SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado photographer last snapped a photo of a lynx in Colorado’s San Juan mountains in 2016, until Tuesday.

Photographer Wesley Berg spends a lot of time in the San Juans photographing wildlife and said the lynx had alluded him for seven years. He also took a video of the animal showing it in its natural habitat.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the state began a seven-year project to reintroduce the lynx back into the San Juan mountain range in the 90s.

“The reintroduction resulted in astounding success, and our current monitoring efforts suggest Colorado is home to 150-250 individual animals,” CPW said in a tweet with Berg’s photo of the lynx.

CPW said many people have confused the lynx with the bobcat but said the two may look similar but are different animals.