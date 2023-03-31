DENVER (KDVR) — Michigan-based rapper and singer NF announced his latest world tour, and he is making a stop at the Mile High City.

Nathan Feuerstein, who goes by his initials NF, will embark on a 47-show tour across the U.S., Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom following his newest album titled “HOPE.”

“The HOPE Tour” will hit the stage at Ball Arena on Saturday, Aug. 12, and will feature special guest Cordae.

With his massive hits like “Let You Down” and “The Search,” the rapper has over 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 30 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster’s fan-verified registration. Registration is open through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

General ticket sales begin on April 7 at 10 a.m. on NF’s website.

NF released his latest single “HOPE” last month and described it as finding himself at his “most raw and unfiltered as he assesses his musical journey thus far and looks to the future.”