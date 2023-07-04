COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Storm threats and cloudy skies didn’t stop thousands from celebrating July Fourth at the Colorado Rapids game.

At Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, waving reeds and blowing trees didn’t interrupt the tailgate celebrations and barbecues beneath them.

“Absolutely not, We were committed to be here to enjoy the game, enjoy the weather, and just enjoy each other,” season ticketholder Carli Seeba said. “We actually made our vacation plans around this so we could be here this year.”

Skyler, who served overseas on past Independence Day holidays, enjoyed making new friends ahead of the game.

“I got to meet some new people. These guys are all strangers but now they’re family to me,” Skyler said, adding, “I think anybody will agree: If it rains, oh well. That’s not going to ruin anybody’s spirits.”

Following the Rapids game, the public was invited to watch what’s advertised as the largest public fireworks display in the state.