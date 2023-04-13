HAYDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A major waterway that runs through the middle of a Colorado town crested its banks Thursday, causing flash flooding.

In a release, Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said the flooding could continue throughout the day due to rapid snow melt from increasing temperatures.

A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Routt County and the intersection of Dry Creek and Highway 40. The advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Closures

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Highway 40 between Hayden and Steamboat Springs is open to local traffic only, including traffic to and from Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

All schools and parks have been closed in Hayden due to the flooding.

Mendisco asked that residents avoid the following areas of Hayden:

3rd Street

4th Street

Popular Street at the fairgrounds

Areas that border Dry Creek on the southwest part of town

Need to evacuate?

If flooding is coming into your home and you need to evacuate, Mendisco said you can call 911 or 970-276-3741 and they will help you get to the emergency shelter at Hayden Center.

Where can you get sandbags?

If you live in Hayden and need to get sandbags, there are some located at the Hayden Police Department.

Photos

Here are some photos taken in Hayden by Cindy Hermann:

Flooding in Hayden on April 13, 2023 from Cindy Hermann

Flooding in Hayden on April 13, 2023 from Cindy Hermann

Flooding in Hayden on April 13, 2023 from Cindy Hermann

Flooding in Hayden on April 13, 2023 from Cindy Hermann

