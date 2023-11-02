DENVER (KDVR) — The first ski resorts are opening up for the season. Before you start planning winter ski trips, make sure you know how much ski tickets are going for — most day passes are over $100.

FOX31 compared prices of some nearby ski area tickets for the Friday before Christmas. The prices are ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

Day passes for Dec. 22:

These prices were recorded on Nov. 2, 2023, for online purchases only. The prices may differ from other day passes due to the nearby holiday and the day of the week.

It’s no surprise the bigger ski areas are higher in price, but regardless of the area, every area on this list hit over $100.

A cheaper option is to go on a weekday, where some ski area prices are as low as under $100.

If you’re not looking to pay the price for a day ticket, there are season passes like Epic and Ikon. These can seem pricey, but it may be worth it if you’re looking to hit the slopes more than a few times this year.