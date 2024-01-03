DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is home to some of the steepest ski areas in the country. From over 4,000 vertical foot drops to the steepest tree-cut run in North America, you’ll find some of the best – and hardest – skiing in the Centennial State.

FOX31 ranked Colorado ski areas with the highest vertical drops. Not every ski area in Colorado is included, some have too small of a drop, and other ski areas didn’t have numbers available.

Ski areas with the largest vertical drop in Colorado

The ski areas are measured by the vertical drop, which is from the top to the bottom of the mountain.

Ski areaVertical drop
Snowmass4,406 feet
Telluride Ski Resort3,790 feet (4,425 hike-to)
Steamboat3,668 feet
Vail Mountain 3,450 feet
Breckenridge Ski Resort 3,398 feet
Beaver Creek Resort3,340 feet
Aspen Mountain3,267 feet
Keystone3,128 feet
Winter Park3,060 feet
Crested Butte Mountain Resort2,787 feet
Copper Mountain2,738 feet
Arapahoe Basin2,530 feet
Loveland Ski Area2,210 feet
Buttermilk Mountain2,030 feet
Purgatory Resort2,029 feet
These numbers were pulled from the ski areas’ websites. Some numbers were calculated by subtracting the highest elevation from the base elevation, others were calculated by the resort.

These numbers reflect some of the most challenging mountains in Colorado.

“Often, the more challenging ski resorts in America also have some of the most vertical,” said Spencer Spellman, a senior editor at OnTheSnow.com.

OnTheSnow.com uses reviews and ratings to rank the mountains with the best “expert terrain.” Among this list are Telluride, Steamboat, Beaver Creek and Winter Park.

Spellman also said Crested Butte is another area with expert terrain. While it has just over 3,000 feet of vertical, it also has the steepest tree-cut run in North America, called Rambo.

The steeper ski areas tend to be harder, but don’t count out mountains if they have a minimal vertical drop.