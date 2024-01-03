DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is home to some of the steepest ski areas in the country. From over 4,000 vertical foot drops to the steepest tree-cut run in North America, you’ll find some of the best – and hardest – skiing in the Centennial State.

FOX31 ranked Colorado ski areas with the highest vertical drops. Not every ski area in Colorado is included, some have too small of a drop, and other ski areas didn’t have numbers available.

Ski areas with the largest vertical drop in Colorado

The ski areas are measured by the vertical drop, which is from the top to the bottom of the mountain.

These numbers reflect some of the most challenging mountains in Colorado.

“Often, the more challenging ski resorts in America also have some of the most vertical,” said Spencer Spellman, a senior editor at OnTheSnow.com.

OnTheSnow.com uses reviews and ratings to rank the mountains with the best “expert terrain.” Among this list are Telluride, Steamboat, Beaver Creek and Winter Park.

Spellman also said Crested Butte is another area with expert terrain. While it has just over 3,000 feet of vertical, it also has the steepest tree-cut run in North America, called Rambo.

The steeper ski areas tend to be harder, but don’t count out mountains if they have a minimal vertical drop.