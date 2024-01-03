DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is home to some of the steepest ski areas in the country. From over 4,000 vertical foot drops to the steepest tree-cut run in North America, you’ll find some of the best – and hardest – skiing in the Centennial State.
FOX31 ranked Colorado ski areas with the highest vertical drops. Not every ski area in Colorado is included, some have too small of a drop, and other ski areas didn’t have numbers available.
Ski areas with the largest vertical drop in Colorado
The ski areas are measured by the vertical drop, which is from the top to the bottom of the mountain.
|Ski area
|Vertical drop
|Snowmass
|4,406 feet
|Telluride Ski Resort
|3,790 feet (4,425 hike-to)
|Steamboat
|3,668 feet
|Vail Mountain
|3,450 feet
|Breckenridge Ski Resort
|3,398 feet
|Beaver Creek Resort
|3,340 feet
|Aspen Mountain
|3,267 feet
|Keystone
|3,128 feet
|Winter Park
|3,060 feet
|Crested Butte Mountain Resort
|2,787 feet
|Copper Mountain
|2,738 feet
|Arapahoe Basin
|2,530 feet
|Loveland Ski Area
|2,210 feet
|Buttermilk Mountain
|2,030 feet
|Purgatory Resort
|2,029 feet
These numbers reflect some of the most challenging mountains in Colorado.
“Often, the more challenging ski resorts in America also have some of the most vertical,” said Spencer Spellman, a senior editor at OnTheSnow.com.
OnTheSnow.com uses reviews and ratings to rank the mountains with the best “expert terrain.” Among this list are Telluride, Steamboat, Beaver Creek and Winter Park.
Spellman also said Crested Butte is another area with expert terrain. While it has just over 3,000 feet of vertical, it also has the steepest tree-cut run in North America, called Rambo.
The steeper ski areas tend to be harder, but don’t count out mountains if they have a minimal vertical drop.